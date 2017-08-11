Travis Scott Joins Kylie Jenner & Family For Low-Key Birthday Celebration At The Movies

It was a low-key celebration for Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday on Aug. 10. Her boyfriend, Travis Scott, did join in on the intimate movie night, though…

Things must be getting pretty serious between Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25…because even though she didn’t have a HUGE party for her 20th birthday, he was still by her side on the big night! Kylie and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, along with KoKo’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and friends like Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq, hit Cinepolis movie theater for a low-key night, and it seems like Travis fit right in with the group. At the end of the night, Travis and Kylie left in the same car together, and although they tried to avoid paparazzi, cameras still caught them side by side in the front seat of his vehicle.

This is the first birthday Kylie spent with Travis, and although their relationship is fairly new (they were first linked in April after her split from Tyga), he definitely went all-out to make her feel special. On Aug. 9, he joined the Kardashians and Kylie’s close friends for an intimate surprise party, and on the morning of the 20-year-old’s big day, he surprised her with flowers AND a string orchestra! Last year, Kylie really went all-out for her birthday and threw a huge party at the club, then went on an exotic vacation with friends, but things are definitely much more tame this year. Although, who knows if she’ll continue the celebration when the weekend rolls around…

One thing that was not missing on Kylie’s 20th was sexy new photos — she took to Instagram to share two shots from two separate lingerie shoots, and they’re pretty damn sexy! In one, she wears a sheer, yellow bra and underwear set, and in the other, she poses with a motorcycle in pink undergarments. Why not, right?!

