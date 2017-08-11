Newborn Baby Discovered Dumped In Bushes & Covered With Ants Rescued By Stranger

So heartbreaking! A newborn baby was found lying in the dirt, covered head to toe in crawling ants, outside an apartment complex in Texas. Thankfully, one heroic stranger came to the rescue!

This is not the kind of story we wish to be telling on a Friday afternoon, right before the fun weekend. In the early hours of Aug. 10, a newborn baby girl was found lying in the dirt with its umbilical cord still attached. She was breathing and alive, but covered in crawling ants, as she was abandoned underneath some bushes next to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas. A resident heard the infant crying and called 911. “Somebody left their baby out here,” the kind stranger said, according to the Daily Mail. The baby girl was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with an bacterial infection. Doctors also said that she was experiencing extremely rapid heart rate.

You’re probably wondering about the parents. Deandre Skillern came forth as the father in court on Aug. 11, after police tracked him down to his Cypress Creek apartment building. The mother, Sidney Woytasczyk, also lives there and was taken away in handcuffs. How did authorities find this careless couple? Apparently there was a trail of blood leading from the bushes to their shared room. Sidney is still being questioned by police and has not yet been charged, according to the publication.

OK, but this is where it gets really twisted. Deandre claims he had NO IDEA that Sidney was pregnant, despite the fact that they live under the same roof — and there are photos of them together where she has an obvious baby bump. Still, it’s believed that Sidney didn’t tell Deandre about the baby…at least not until she was discovered in the dirt. Sidney’s own mother Tina, who also attended court, admits she too didn’t know about her daughter’s pregnancy.

HollywoodLifers, are you absolutely horrified by the footage? How did you react?