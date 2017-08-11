Taylor Swift ‘Wiped Tears From Her Eyes’ As Judge Made Ruling To Throw Out DJ’s Case

Aw! Taylor Swift may have gotten a little emotional when the judge decided to throw out David Mueller’s case against her on Aug. 11. An eyewitness in the courtroom said she was wiping away tears during the ruling!

Taylor Swift, 27, has been fighting against David Mueller in court for a week, and on Aug. 11, it was all worth it. The judge threw out the DJ’s lawsuit against Taylor, determining that she did NOT act improperly and was NOT responsible for him losing his job after he touched her inappropriately at a meet and greet. On top of that, her counter-suit stands! After all of that stress, it makes sense that she would be a little emotional once she finally got a small victory. Click her for pics of Taylor.

FOX31 Denver reporter Michael Konopasek was in the courtroom on Aug. 11, and he tweeted that Taylor “appeared to be wiping tears when judge made ruling.” Aww! We certainly hope and assume that those are happy tears or tears of relief, because she’s worked so hard to take a stand that no woman, no matter how famous, should have to deal with sexual assault. And they especially shouldn’t be shamed after a creep does something creepy to them!

Taylor took the stand to testify on Aug. 10 and 11, and the entire time she was not only completely composed, but also totally bad-ass! She had some amazing clapbacks in which she insisted that the DJ “grabbed her ass” and wouldn’t back down. She was so strong and amazing the entire time, it’s nice to see her finally be able to soften again and show her feelings. Keep up the good work, TayTay, and good luck with your counter-suit!

Taylor Swift appeared to be wiping tears when judge made ruling — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the outcome of the trial? Let us know!