Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Testifies In Alleged Groping Trial: ‘I Saw His Hand Under Her Skirt’

Taylor Swift’s former bodyguard Greg Dent testified in the alleged groping trial, and told the court that he allegedly saw the DJ ‘put his hand under her skirt’. We have more details about his shocking testimony here.

One day after Taylor Swift, 27, testified in the trial against her alleged assailant, Colorado DJ David Mueller, her former bodyguard, Greg Dent, took the stand. Dent was the bodyguard on Taylor’s detail that day in 2013 when the DJ allegedly groped her during a concert meet-and-greet. Greg testified that he “definitely remembers” Taylor taking the photo with Mueller and his then-girlfriend, and that he was standing just feet away from them — and confirmed that he saw the DJ allegedly grope Taylor just before the photo was snapped.

“I know I saw it (the alleged groping). I don’t ‘believe it’; I know I saw it. When [David Mueller] went to put his arm around [Taylor], he put his hand under her skirt,” Greg testified under oath. He claimed that he had a “full view” both behind and in front of Taylor that night. “I was on the side where the girlfriend was,” he testified. Dent told the court that as the three posed for the photo, he allegedly saw Mueller lift up Taylor’s skirt. She allegedly jumped and pulled her skirt back down, and moved closer to Mueller’s girlfriend. “I can’t tell you how long his hand was there,” Dent told the court. “I just can tell you he put his hand under her skirt, she pushed it down, and jumped.”

Dent claimed that he believed Mueller was drinking before the meet-and-greet, corroborating Taylor’s testimony that she believed the DJ was allegedly drunk. After the alleged groping, Taylor didn’t say anything to Dent, and continued to meet with fans. “I know what I saw, but I didn’t do anything because she sometimes said I was a little too mean,” Dent told the court. He said his “sole purpose” as her bodyguard was to make sure she was always okay, and he assessed the situation to see if he needed to do something. He claimed Taylor seemed “a little different” after the alleged incident, but continued to take photos.

After the meet-and-greet was over, Taylor allegedly told him and the rest of her team what happened, and they looked at the photo. After that, two bodyguards reportedly went to look for Mueller, and found him at a nearby bar. “I had a hunch he was probably at the bar,” Dent said, according to court reporters live-tweeting from the gallery. Mueller’s attorney reportedly grilled him on why he didn’t do anything about the alleged groping, but Dent reiterated that he was basing his response on what Taylor wanted. He testified that he didn’t sense any immediate “danger” with Mueller, but that what allegedly happened was “inappropriate” and “a violation of her body.”

Dent concluded his testimony by stating that he believed Taylor was “too fan friendly.” He also told the court that after the alleged groping, there was new protocol set in place for meet-and-greets. “Guys need to keep their hands up high.”

