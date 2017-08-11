Lauren Conrad & 8 More Of Hollywood’s Hottest Moms Wearing Bikinis On Their Babymoons: See Pics

Just because they’re sporting a baby bump doesn’t mean moms need to cover up! Celebrity moms like Lauren Conrad and more totally rocked bikinis on their babymoons and looked good doing it!

If you’re a celebrity who happens to get pregnant, it’s almost mandatory to take a babymoon. It’s just like it sounds — a relaxing, celebratory vacation taken after you get pregnant, much like you take a honeymoon after getting married. There’s absolutely no way in hell you’ll be able to take a vacation right after giving birth (there’s that whole “taking care of a newborn” thing), so it’s the perfect moment to get in a last hurrah before the chaos of new motherhood begins! And for celebrities, a babymoon means heading to the beach and rocking a bikini, massive baby bump and all. Check out our gallery above for pics of celebrity moms in their babymoon bikinis!

Bar Refaeli, 28, was basically the queen of the babymoon while pregnant with her and husband Adi Ezra‘s daughter, Liv Ezra. It certainly helps when your starting body is “Victoria’s Secret Angel”, but Bar took expecting mom style to another level during her frequent beach trips in 2016. The lingerie model had that pregnancy glow and flaunted her baby bump out in the open as much as possible. She never got rid of her arsenal of bikinis, still wearing them to the beach and pool when she wanted some fun in the sun. And she definitely deserved it!

All our faves from The Hills were into bump bikinis when they were pregnant. Lauren Conrad, 31, who’s basically the embodiment of chill now, set up show on the beach somewhere tropical during her own babymoon in 2017 before giving birth to baby Liam Tell, 1 month. When the Laguna Hills beach babe settled down into the sand, as shown through her frequent Instagram posts, she’d strip off her coverup and let that bump breathe! How pretty is she? Her Hills frenemy Audrina Patridge did the same! See so many more beautiful pregnant celebrities rocking bikinis in our gallery!

