‘Shadowhunters’ Cast Warns Fans About ‘Brutal’ Finale Deaths: ‘Bring Tissues’

How do you prepare for a finale coming on ‘Shadowhunters?’ Well, just brace yourself for tears. HollywoodLife.com caught up exclusively with the cast who gave us a little insight into what’s to come.

Emeraude Toubia and Alberto Rosende previously told HollywoodLife.com that there were “multiple” deaths coming in the season finale — and it’s apparently going to be pretty intense. So much so that some cast members actually cried after reading the script. “There are a lot of unanswered questions at the end of the season,” Kat McNamara added, with co-star Dominic Sherwood confirming that there are at least three big questions that will be left unanswered.

When asked about their reaction to reading the finale script, Kat had three words: “Jaw, floor, tears.” Dom agreed that he too cried after seeing it on the camera on loop. “There wasn’t a whole lot on the page… it didn’t really get really emotional until we did it. There are moments between actors, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is gonna be heartbreaking. This is insane.'”

“It’s one of those magical moments that happens to actors where you all just get to this one headspace, and it gets real and it’s brutal… but it’s perfect,” Kat said. “It serves the story and serves the characters, and I think all of us are really really proud of it… but bring tissues!”

“As with death, it tends to make everything in the world more real and people appreciate what they have and what they’ve lost,” Alberto added. HollywoodLifers, are you prepared for the finale of Shadowhunters? You can tune in Monday at 8PM ET on Freeform.