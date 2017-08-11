Selena Gomez Has Taylor Swift’s Back During Emotional Trial: ‘Her Support Is Unwavering’

What are friends for? Standing by Taylor Swift’s side during the sexual assault trial, BFF Selena Gomez has been offering her ‘unwavering’ support, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Poor Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t been having the best week. This sexual assault trial has challenged her in more ways than she could ever imagine, but if there’s one thing that’s keeping her going, it’s her closest friends. Selena Gomez, 24, is like the “New Romantics” singer’s personal cheerleader. “She’s texted with Taylor a few times during her trial in New York,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena wanted Taylor to know that she has her back now and always, They’ve been through a lot together and Selena wanted to make it clear to her long time bestie that now is no different.”

The blonde pop star took the stand in NYC on Aug. 10, where she reportedly told the jury that DJ David Mueller “definitely grabbed” her butt. “He stayed latched on to my bare ​as​s ch​eek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable,” she explained, according to reporters who were live tweeting the trial. “[It was] long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.” It couldn’t have been easy for Taylor to reflect back on such a troubling incident, but she did so with her head held high, knowing that she has a huge support group behind her.

“Taylor is not alone going through this trial,” the source continues. “Selena let it be known that her support is unwavering.” Of course she also has her millions of fans standing behind her, as well as strong female celebrities like Lena Dunham, Nelly Furtado, and Jaime King. These empowering women backed Taylor up via social media over recent days, calling her “brave,” “fierce,” and “fearless.” We couldn’t agree more!

