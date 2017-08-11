Scott Porter: ‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Welcomes Baby Daughter With Wife — See Her 1st Pic

Scott Porter’s a two-time dad! The actor’s wife officially gave birth to their 2nd child on Aug. 10, & already the star can’t help showing off his daughter on Insta. See the precious baby here & prepare to swoon!

The Porter fam just got a little bit bigger! Scott Porter, 38, and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield Porter, officially became two-time parents on Aug. 10 after they welcomed their second child into the world. The Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie alum and his ladylove are also the proud parents of son McCoy Lee Porter, 2, who now gets to be a big brother! And while the couple have yet to reveal their baby daughter’s name, Scott did take to Instagram on Aug. 11, sharing a super sweet pic of his little girl sleeping on his chest. Click here to see pics of adorable celeb babies.

“Sweet Dreams, world,” the actor captioned the heartwarming shot, which features both him and his daughter sound asleep in a hospital bed. Kelsey and Scott tied the knot back in April 2013, and announced their second pregnancy via Instagram in April with a sweet family photo. “Happy Easter from our growing family,” Scott wrote next to a pic of Kelsey caressing her baby bump. Months later, in July, the Porters revealed they’d be having a baby girl. “Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for…but we’ll love her no matter what school she chooses…right, @kiwiporter?” Scott captioned a pic of a mini University of Texas at Austin cheerleader’s uniform hung alongside a similar University of Nebraska – Lincoln dress.

We can only imagine how thrilled the newly-expanded family must be. After all, Kelsey was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease – a neurological condition in which the cells in the brain break down over time – before getting pregnant with McCoy. “As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington’s, she said, ‘I want to have a kid right away,’” Scott revealed to People magazine at the time. “‘I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington’s starts to take effect.’” The new dad added, “She was so brave, and she figured out how we could have a child without passing Huntington’s down.” Congrats again on your newest addition, Scott and Kelsey!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable is this pic of Scott with his little angel? Congratulate the happy couple below!