Salma Hayek Babysits & Cooks For Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds & Is Basically The BFF We All Deserve

Can Salma Hayek please come to our dinner parties? The beautiful actress stopped by pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s house to play with their babies and whip them up a meal. This pic is SO cute!

Talk about a dream dinner party! Salma Hayek, 50, posted the sweetest #TBT photo of an evening she spent at Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds‘ home with their adorable daughters. Salma came over for dinner to spend some quality time with the family while she and Ryan were filming The Hitman’s Bodyguard. While Blake and Ryan, 40, were likely expecting to treat Salma to a nice home cooked meal, she took the reigns and started cooking for them instead!

The photo (maybe taken by Blake?) shows Salma stirring a huge pot on the stove with one hand, and balancing baby Ines Reynolds, 10 months, on her hip. She’s engaging in some baby talk with the adorable little girl while dad Ryan is in the background calling out to her. He looks totally enraptured with his daughter. So cute! Salma captioned the pic: “When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu.#hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt”

Salma and Ryan became close while filming The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and she and Blake are besties after filming Savages in 2012. We can’t help but notice that this is the first time we’re seeing a photo of baby Ines since Ryan and Blake brought her to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple are considering adopting a third child after having Ines and her big sister James Reynolds. “They love the idea of bringing a baby out of dire circumstances and spoiling them with love and opportunity,” the source told us. Will Aunt Salma help out with that little one, too?

