Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Are ‘On A Break’ — Is The Wedding Off Forever?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are taking a ‘time out’ from their romance. Breakup rumors have been swirling around these two ever since he was spotted on a dinner date with Katy Perry on Aug. 5 — but she’s not the reason they split.

Even though Robert Pattinson, 31, and Katy Perry, 32, were recently photographed getting very cozy while grabbing dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA , sources insist she’s not what came between him and FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), 29. “Rob and Twigs are on a break, they’ve been having problems for a while and it’s got nothing to do with Katy, she would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob definitely still wants to try. What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We love Rob and FKA Twigs together and really hope they can work it out. But in the meantime, it looks as though Twigs may have already found herself a new man. The talented singer was photographed enjoying Ibiza, Spain on August 9, with handsome French model Brieuc Breitenstein. After spending the entire day taking in the sights, the pair kept things going and hit the island’s infamous party scene for a night out. And unfortunately for Rob there’s clearly major chemistry between these two. CLICK HERE to see the pics of FKA and Brieuc together!

