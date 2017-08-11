Robert Pattinson Perfectly Responds To Trump’s Tweets About Kristen Stewart Cheating On Him

Finally! Five years after Donald Trump famously tweeted about Kristen Stewart cheating on Robert Pattinson, the former Edward Cullen has responded!

Can you believe it’s already been half a decade since Donald Trump, 71, called out Kristen Stewart, 27, for cheating on Robert Pattinson, 31? Well, it has, and though Kristen mocked it in Feb. on Saturday Night Live, we never really found out how it made Rob feel. That is, until now! In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly on Aug. 11, Rob finally opened up about the infamous string of tweets, and his reaction might surprise you! Click here for pics of Rob.

Robert laughed when asked how it feels to have the future president tweet about your dating life, saying “I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me.’ But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life?”

Ever the actor, Robert found a way to turn the weird experience into a positive. “Sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” he said, trailing off. We love hearing his stream of consciousness, and couldn’t be more thrilled that he FINALLY shared his thoughts about the Trump thing!

