Amanda Stanton Gushes Over ‘Really Sweet’ Rumored BF Robby Hayes: Has He Met Her Kids?

It’s no secret that Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes have been hanging out since ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ filmed, but are they engaged? Has he met her kids? She dishes on all that and more in this interview!

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands in July, just shortly after they both returned to the states from filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. Since the show doesn’t air until Aug. 14, the rumored couple can’t say much about their reported romance, however, Amanda did gush that Robby is “really sweet” during an interview with The Morning Breath on Aug. 10. She also confirmed that Robby has not met her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, but, of course, she was unable to reveal whether or not she left Paradise with an engagement ring. “I can’t say!” she blushed. However, Amanda is very close with her young daughters, so you’d think they would have met Robby by now if she was engaged to him, right?!

Of course, last year on the show, Amanda did get engaged — to Josh Murray — and he quickly became inseparable from the three ladies. Unfortunately, that relationship didn’t work out, and Amanda and Josh split at the end of 2016, so we’d also understand if she’d want to be a bit more guarded when it comes to her daughters this time around. “When I first got back [to Mexico], I was on the stairs and I was like, ‘What am I doing here?'” the 27-year-old recalled. “I like, totally regretted coming back.” Not long after filming began, though, Warner Bros. shut down production due to allegations of misconduct, and the cast was sent home…which is just what Amanda needed to push through. The reality stars returned two weeks later after an investigation found no wrongdoing.

“I think after the break I came back and I just had a lot more fun,” she admitted. “It’s a lot of fun. Since it was so short, nobody really took it as seriously this time.” And while she couldn’t dish on if there were any proposals in Paradise, she did say that she wouldn’t be surprised if someone gets down on one knee during the reunion show later on. Hmmmm…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amanda and Robby are engaged? Do you like them as a couple?