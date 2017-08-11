Rob Kardashian Refuses To Watch Blac Chyna’s Sexy New Video — ‘No Thanks… Over It’

Denied! Even though it’s tempting to watch Blac Chyna seductively caress herself in Belly’s ‘P.O.P’ music video, Rob Kardashian refuses to watch — no matter what. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s ‘over it!’

Rob Kardashian, 30, is ready to move on. The sock entrepreneur heard about his former flame’s video vixen role, but he’s not paying her any mind! “Rob is totally over Blac Chyna now and has no desire to see her try to be sexy in Belly‘s “P.O.P. (Power of P***y) video,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When given the opportunity to see Blac strut her stuff, Rob was like, ‘No thanks, I have been there and done that, I am over it.’ Blac has caused Rob too much grief in his life and he is trying to move on and put their past behind him.” See pics of Rob and Chyna, here.

Chyna turned up the heat while appearing in the racy new music video, rocking lace lingerie and a white fur coat as she showed off her famous curves. “P.O.P.” will be featured on Belly’s upcoming project, Glorious, and he’s already getting tons of publicity after giving Chyna a starring role. Fans couldn’t help but wonder if she was trying to shade her ex Rob, since she seemingly taunts him during one fiery verse. “She took you for everything / You let her do it again,” Belly raps. At that moment, Chyna winks at the camera. Things between Chyna and Rob have been very hot and cold, so who knows what the future holds!

The tension between Rob and Chyna reached a boiling point when he took to social media and posted nude pictures of his ex, while also accusing her of hooking up with other men. However, they recently decided to push back their court date, which was originally set for Aug. 8. This comes after it was revealed that she was trying to get a restraining order against Rob. Chyna has a rumored new beau (Menchie) and she’s reportedly focusing on building her music career, but she also wanted to send a message with Belly’s risqué video. “She hopes Rob realizes how good he had it with her,” our insider revealed. “He messed up something that could have been huge for them.”

