‘Plandids’: Introducing The New IG Trend That Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez & More Are Slaying

Act natural! Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and more A-list stars are trying out the hottest new Instagram trend — known as a ‘plandid.’ It’s all about nailing that perfect sexy photo while looking oh-so effortless doing it!

Strike a pose! There’s always a popping new trend to try when it comes to the world of Instagram to keep your photos looking flawless. This time, a new fad is appearing all over our feeds and you’ve probably seen it countless times already. Kylie Jenner, 20, Selena Gomez, 25, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are just a few of the stars taking “plandids.” The term is pretty self-explanatory, basically it’s a “planned candid” photo. In other words, it’s a “picture… meant to look like it was taken unbeknownst to the person in it,” according to Urban Dictionary. It’s all about setting up the perfect lighting, finding the right spot with the best scenery and the final trick: not looking at the camera. Despite the extra work, the end result looks so effortless…and we all know that’s the aim on IG. See pics of several stars taking “plandids,” here.

For example, Kylie looks so cool and casual while soaking up the sun by her pool, clad in a bikini. Whoever took the photo sat next to her and stood at a slight angle, allowing them to capture the perfect sexy snap on Aug. 10. There’s not only one way to take a “plandid,” since stars are always giving the trend their own flare. Hailey Baldwin, 20, showcased her toned physique, while clad in a bright blue two-piece on July 11. She gazed off in the distance as she posed seductively by the beach, which was the perfect choice for a breathtaking summer pic. Selena even gave it a go during her date night with The Weeknd, 27, on June 5, while showing off her lingerie-inspired gown.

Several celebrities are slaying the game when it comes to their “plandid” pics, including Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, 30, who oozed confidence while lounging on a chic couch in Míkonos. We can always turn to Instagram for the latest trends, since many are still going strong. The A-list stars have been killing it with the “Bambi Pose” as well, posing like a baby deer with their feet and legs folded under or opting for the equally sexy “Insta Sit,” where you pose with your legs half-crossed with one stretched out and the other tucked in. We can’t wait to see what’s next on the roster!

