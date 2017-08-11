Omarosa Manigault Freaks Out After Moderator Disses Trump At Journalists Convention

This girl CRAY! Omarosa Manigault, a die-hard Donald Trump supporter, had a complete meltdown at a Black Journalists convention when a moderator dragged the President’s name through the mud.

Say what you will about Donald Trump, 70, but that man has the most devoted fanbase we’ve ever seen. Then again, so did Hitler. ANYWAY, Omarosa Manigault wasn’t about to let anyone talk smack about the President at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Aug. 11. The former Apprentice contestant, 43 unleashed hell when a moderator brought up Trump in the same conversation as police brutality against black people. Omarosa completely snapped and cut him off mid-sentence in front of a live audience who just couldn’t look away from this slow motion train wreck.

“Are you suggesting that I walk away?,” she asked the moderator with an insulted tone in her voice. He tried to finish his comment, but Omarosa wasn’t having ANY of it. “I don’t want to hear the rest of your question.” The moderator then took a different approach. “I’ll tell you what, I did my best to try and keep this as civil as possible,” he barked back as the audience went will with applause and cheer. “Don’t be aggressive,” said Omarosa, who was already half-way off the stage at this point. She was seriously ready to leave the event. You need to watch the craziness unravel below!

Honestly, we’ll never be able to understand how Omarosa can stand behind Trump — especially after all the negative things he’s said about the black community. He’s made racist remarks about every single minority, and can’t even get his lingo straight. Shona Rhimes blasted him for calling her people “THE African-Americans.” But hey, there will always be those who don’t think he’s such an evil monster. Even SNL comedian Michael Che isn’t too bothered by his comments. To each their own.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Omarosa’s freakout? Is she being overdramatic, or do you agree with it?