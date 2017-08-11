Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Share A BFF-Style Hug In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Nicki Minaj’s next video is going to have everything: fast cars, tight latex outfits and Blac Chyna! Nicki shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the ‘Rake It Up’ vid, rocking some grills before giving Blac a huge hug!

“Yo, you already know,” Nicki Minaj, 34, says at the start of the behind-the-scenes video for the music video to “Rake It Up,” posted to her Instagram on Aug. 12. “Bitches can’t talk when they got grills in their mouth.” HA. Nicki didn’t need any grills to make her smile shine when Blac Chyna, 29, arrived on set. Nicki had a huge grin on her face when Rob Kardashian’s baby mama drove up in her Ferrari, before telling her friend, “You look so cute.” They both looked incredible, as Nicki and Chyna were rocking some hot, latex outfits.

After embracing in a warm hug, it was down to business – and that meant street racing! No, Black and Nicki weren’t going all Fast and Furious on us. They were acting out what Nicki raps on Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up,” according to Genius. “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna / Brought the Wraith to China Just to race in China.” Considering that Nicki name-drops Chyna in the song, it makes sense that she and Chyna would go head-to-head for the music video. The results must have been epic, because even Nicki was shocked by what she saw.

Is this just another part of Blac’s attempt to take over the hip-hop world? Blac reestablished herself as a sexy video vixen by appearing in Belly’s new video, “P.O.P (Power of P***y).” The 33-year-old rapper spat rhymes about the alluring power of a woman’s vagina. To drive the point home, Chyna seductively dances around in white lingerie, grabbing her breasts, butt and – well, you know. The lyrics almost seem to take a shot at Rob, 30, saying that “she took you for everything / you let her do it again.”

Blac wants to be more than a badass street racer or a sexy video vixen. She wants to actually drop an album of her own. Dream Kardashian’s mamma is reportedly working hard on her first record. Supposedly, while hanging out with Nicki and Gotti on this shoot for “Rake It Up,” Blac got the inspiration to make her own music. Blac sees Nicki as a mentor, and she’d love to follow in her footsteps. With “several” major labels interested, perhaps it won’t be long when Blac is sharing a behind-the-scenes shot from her video, with special guest Nicki Minaj?

Are you excited to see the “Rake It In” music video, HollywoodLifers? Would you buy Blac’s album?