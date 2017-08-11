Is Miley Cyrus Now Wearing A Band On Wedding Finger Just Like Liam Hemsworth?

What’s that, Miley Cyrus?! A new photo shows the singer rocking what appears to be a new ring on her left hand…just days after Liam Hemsworth was rocking a band on his own wedding finger!

New speculation that Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, may secretly have tied the knot is circulating after a photo surfaced of the singer wearing what looks like a band on her left ring finger. The photo, obtained by TMZ, is taken from pretty far away and a bit blurry, but there’s no mistaking the bling on Miley’s hand. However, if you examine the pic closely, it’s also likely that it’s just her engagement ring and might simply look like a band because of the angle and distance. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTO OF MILEY.

Still, the timing is pretty coincidental for her to possibly be rocking a wedding band — because Liam was spotted out wearing ring of his own over the weekend! The 27-year-old was photographed in Kentucky with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and there was a thick band on his left hand! However, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the ring is not significance of a marriage. “Liam sometimes wears a ring that Miley bought him as kind of a promise ring,” our insider explained. “But it’s definitely not official yet.” The source also added that Miley and Liam are in no rush to get married, and are instead focusing on their careers at the moment.

Earlier this summer, Tish confirmed that there was no secret wedding between Miley and Liam, and explained that they were simply enjoying being engaged. These two are pretty private about their relationship overall, but we’ll likely hear more about their love when Miley’s album Younger Now drops on Sept. 29 — get excited!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that’s a wedding band on Miley’s left hand? Do you think her and Liam secretly got married?