Blac Chyna & Mechie Reunite For Shopping & Lunch Date In LA: Romance Heating Up

It’s still on! Blac Chyna and Mechie went out for a romantic lunch date on Aug. 10, and left the restaurant with giant smiles on their faces. We’ve got the pics.

Blac Chyna looks incredibly happy these days and R&B singer Mechie, 24, is playing a big part of it. Ever since Rob Kardashian‘s July 5 nuclear blowout over the two kissing, they’ve been spotted packing on PDA every chance they get. The 29-year-old and her rumored boyfriend had a romantic lunch in Studio City, CA on Aug. 10 and emerged from the restaurant all smiles. Chy certainly turned up the heat with her sexy outfit, wearing a sunny yellow camisole that showed plenty of cleavage and the shortest and tightest pair of Daisy Dukes we’ve ever seen!

There was no way Mechie could stop himself from getting a good look at her giant badonkadonk as the denim shorts looked like they had been painted on to her body, they were THAT tight. As if her butt needed any more help, her black heeled sandals gave it some extra oomph while showing off her toned and tattooed legs. The couple enjoyed some retail therapy after lunch, hitting up a clothing store where he bought some shirts and Chyna could be seen walking around with a Mickey Mouse tee in her hand. Click here for pics of Blac Chyna’s boyfriends.

Chyna got the pulses of her fans racing when she starred in the video for rapper Belly‘s song, “P.O.P. (Power of P***y)” on Aug. 9. There’s a line in the 33-year-old’s tune that sounds like it could be directed at Rob, as he drops “She took you for everything/You let her do it again,” while Chy gives the camera a sly and very telling wink. The mother of two is seen in nothing but her underwear, caressing her boobs and crotch while Belly describes the awesome power a woman’s hoo-ha has over men. She looked to be having a blast in the video and wants her own music career, reportedly inking a $1 million recording deal with Capitol Records. New man, new career, Chyna’s got it all going on these days!

