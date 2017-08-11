Hollywood’s Hottest A-List Hunks Then & Now: See Their Transformations From Dud To Stud

You’ll never believe what some of Hollywood’s HOTTEST hunks looked like before they made it big! Check out the before and after pics here and prepare to be shocked!

Guys like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Zac Efron and Chris Pratt have become known as some of the hunkiest men in Hollywood, but they weren’t alway dreamboats! HollywoodLife.com did a little digging and found some old-school photos of the dudes we swoon over the most, and you’ll be totally shocked at what we found. George Clooney won our hearts over years ago, and these days, he’s transformed into the ultimate silver fox — but in middle school, he was a dorky-looking kid with glasses and a bowl cut! In an old yearbook photo, Brad rocks a similar hairstyle, and it’s truly hard to believe that the kid in the picture is the same stud we know today.

For Chris Pratt, the major change came later on. He was already a grown man when he starred on Parks & Recreation, but he’s totally transformed from the chubby guy we watched on TV back then! Now, he has a sick six pack, has cleaned up his look, and is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood! And does anyone remember Zac Efron in his Summerland days?! He totally had a gap tooth, unruly hair and no muscles to speak of. Now, we can’t get enough of seeing him shirtless, and to put it simply: He’s absolutely gorgeous.

Click through the gallery above to check out these transformations and MORE, like Adam Levine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shia LaBeouf, just to name a few. These guys are truly the definition of what it means to go from total dud…to absolute STUD!!

HollywoodLifers, which male celebrity’s transformation shocked you the most?! Let us know in the comments section below!