Lindsay Ell Reveals How Bobby Bones Romance Inspired New Album ‘The Project’

Lindsay Ell, happily admitted in the HollywoodLife.com podcast that her new album is inspired by waiting for now-boyfriend, DJ Bobby Bones, to be comfortable evolving their friendship into a romance — and then finding it was worth the wait!

The day has come: Lindsay Ell’s album, The Project, is finally here! Ahead of release day, Lindsay sat down for the HollywoodLife.com podcast, and told us EXCLUSIVELY all about how her relationship with DJ Bobby Bones helped her complete the record. The album opens with a track called “Waiting On You,” and closes with a song titled “Worth the Wait,” which Lindsay said is a perfect description of how things have evolved in both her personal and professional life over the last few years. The 28-year-old admitted that she actually penned “Waiting On You” before she and Bobby even got together: “There just comes a point where a girl’s like, ‘All right, I want to do this. I’m pretty sure you want to do this,'” she told us.”‘Let’s get on with life.” LISTEN TO THE HOLLYWOODLIFE.COM PODCAST FOR FREE HERE.

Lindsay, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, actually first met Bobby through one of his show’s producers. Then, when she started opening for the radio host’s comedy band, The Raging Idiots, they became best friends. “One of the best pieces of advice I could say is…date somebody who you’re friends with first,” she revealed. However, Bobby was hesitant to take things to the next level because “he thought he was going to ruin my career,” Lindsay explained. “He was scared to play my music because he was like, ‘Well, then that’ll look weird.’ The guys across the street didn’t want to play my music because they were like, ‘Well, she’s dating the morning show host of the station across the street.'”

Eventually, Lindsay convinced Bobby to commit, but then a competitive radio station did cancel one of her previously-scheduled appearances. “It just rubbed me the wrong way,” she said. “I didn’t want fans thinking that I let them down. Of course, there wasn’t going to be an explanation to them why I wasn’t there, so that was the part where I was like…I can’t stand for this.” Luckily, she received major backup from her loyal fanbase online. “I didn’t even know I had that level of support!” she gushed.

For now, Lindsay and Bobby are happily dating, and although she told us she doesn’t know when they’ll take the next step, she admitted that she definitely wants to marry him and have kids one day. For now, they’re both focused on their careers, though. “We’re both such hard workers and have a huge passion for what we do, and having a dream and going after it,” Lindsay revealed. “I remember the first time I met him, I looked up to that so much. You don’t find that quality in everybody.” Hopefully that next step in the relationship will be “Worth the Wait!”

Lindsay is currently opening for Brad Paisley on his Weekend Warrior tour, and starting today, Aug. 11, you can finally pick up or download her album The Project!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to listen to Lindsay’s new album!?