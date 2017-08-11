‘L&HH’s Lil Scrappy Wants Bambi Benson Back: He’s Going After Girls That Look Like Her

Having regrets? Lil Scrappy gushed over his ex Bambi Benson on Aug. 10, revealing how much he still misses her. The ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ star wants his former flame back, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, so he’s been chasing after girls like her to fill the void!

Lil Scrappy, 33, put his heart on the line with an emotional message on Aug. 10, apologizing to his ex-fiancée Bambi Benson, 31. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star can’t seem to get his former flame out of his mind, no matter how hard he tries. “Scrappy’s in Miami but instead of just getting on with his life he’s still calling Bambi all the time begging for another chance,” a friend of Scrappy’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As soon as he starts drinking he gets in his feelings over her. He’ll sit there and say how much he still loves her. But then once he sobers up he’s right back to his other women.”

“The weirdest thing is most of the girls he’s hooking up with look like Bambi, he’s clearly trying to fill the void,” our insider explained. “What he really needs to do is get his butt back to Atlanta and fix things with her instead of hiding out in Miami partying the pain away.” Fans thought Bambi and Scrappy were going to have their own fairy tale ending after he got down on a knee and sweetly proposed during season five of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The two reportedly called it quits in May 2017, and Bambi’s mom even helped move all of his belongings out of her house after they parted ways.

Scrappy is seemingly having regrets about ending their romance, even though some speculated he was getting back with Erica Dixon. Alongside a throwback pic of him with Bambi, he wrote, “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life. I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy.” Scrappy adeded, “Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U.”

