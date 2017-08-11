Is Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life Of Kylie’ Show Being Re-Cut After Fans Slam It As ‘Boring’?

Uh-oh, things reportedly aren’t off to a good start for ‘Life of Kylie,’ and a new report claims the next episode of Kylie Jenner’s reality show is being re-cut because viewers are allegedly so uninterested in what aired on Aug. 6!

Kardashian spin-off shows like I am Cait and Rob & Chyna haven’t performed nearly as well as the original Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and it looks like Kylie Jenner’s new series, Life of Kylie, is, unfortunately, following suit. The 20-year-old’s show premiered on Aug. 6 to lower ratings than hoped for, and now, producers are reportedly scrambling to make things more interesting in episodes to come. “Everyone’s worried that Kylie’s life isn’t exciting enough for viewers who want drama and fighting,” an insider tells The Sun. “They want to include more footage of her sister, Kim [Kardashian], as they think people will tune in to watch then.”

The site reports that the upcoming Aug. 13 episode is being “re-cut” so it’s more “exciting” for viewers. However, based on a newly-released sneak peek clip, it seems like the footage will just be more of Kylie lamenting about how she can’t live a normal life. After the first episode, fans on Twitter referred to the show as “superficial,” and reviews pointed out that it made Kylie seem “shallow” and “fake.” However, the cosmetics Queen is insistent that this is the real side of her that we never get to see. “It’s like a long Snapchat,” she explained in a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

What fans probably do want to see more of is Kylie’s relationships — after all, she just broke up with Tyga, 27, after several years together in March, and started dating Travis Scott, 25, less than a month later. It’s unclear if any of that drama will be featured on the show, though…

