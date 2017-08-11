They’re going strong! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s schedules have kept them apart the last few weeks, but they’re back together again, and reunited for a sweet breakfast date in their fave place…Malibu!

Liam Hemsworth, 27, has been busy filming a new movie in New York City with Rebel Wilson recently, but he’s back in California with his girl, Miley Cyrus, 24, now. The lovebirds, along with Liam’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, 36, were photographed enjoying a casual breakfast of smoothies at an outdoor table, and they looked quite entranced in their conversation. Although this is the first time we’ve seen them together in a few weeks, they’ve recently let each other know they’re missing one another with Instagram posts — she uploaded a selfie with the pair’s dog and captioned it, “We miss you @LiamHemsworth,” and he shared a throwback photo of the 24-year-old with the hashtag, “#TakeMeBack.” Awww!

Last weekend, Liam was photographed spending time in Kentucky with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus (it’s unclear if Miley was also in attendance), and he got fans buzzing because of the suspicious band he was wearing on his left hand. However, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that these two have not tied the knot just yet. “Liam sometimes wears a ring that Miley bought him as kind of a promise ring, but it’s definitely not official yet,” our insider explained. “Neither of them is in a particular hurry, as they’re both focused on their careers right now.” Fair enough!

After her breakfast date with Liam and Luke, it appears Miley stuck around in Malibu to do some filming for the upcoming season of The Voice — she posted a photo with fellow coach, Jennifer Hudson, on the beach. Aside from appearing on the hit NBC show this fall, the singer is also releasing her brand new album, Younger Now, on Sept. 29, so it’s going to be a busy few months!

