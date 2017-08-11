Kylie Jenner Finishes Celebrating 20th Bday By Sharing Racy New Lingerie Shoot — Sexy Pics

What better way to end your 20th birthday than by showing off new photos of yourself in lingerie? That’s just what Kylie Jenner did as August 10 came to a close…

Kylie Jenner, 20, hasn’t been shy about showing off skin for years, and it looks like that won’t be changing now that she’s 20! After celebrating her big day with a low-key celebration with family and friends, the reality star took to Instagram to share two new photos from a sexy shoot, and she looks GOOD. In the pics, Kylie wears a pink bra top with sheer, embellished sleeves, paired with matching panties. To go with the pink theme she rocks sky-high heels of the same color, adorned with cherries, and she’s even sporting a bubble gum shade for her hair! The shoot features nothing but Kylie in her sexy look and a motorcycle — in one of the shots, she poses seductively on top of the vehicle, and in the other, she’s seated on the ground in front of it.

Clearly, the birthday girl was feeling lingerie-inspired, as earlier in the day, she shared two stunning photos of herself in a matching sheer, yellow bra and underwear set. You can even see her nipple through the thin fabric! Of course, that’s nothing we haven’t seen before when it comes to Kylie and her sisters, and we love them for not being afraid to push the limit when it comes to fashion. On the night before her birthday, Kylie’s loved ones threw her an intimate surprise party, which was attended by family members like Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kim Kardashian, 36, Kris Jenner, 61, and Kendall Jenner, and friends like Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Jordyn Woods.

Of course, Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, was also in attendance, and he was the first one she greeted when she came through the door. On the morning of Aug. 10, he also surprised Kylie with flowers and a string orchestra — has he been taking notes from Kim’s hubby, Kanye West?! All-in-all, it seemed like a great day for the 20-year-old!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s new lingerie shoot?!