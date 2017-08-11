Kylie Jenner Feels ‘Personally Attacked’ After Fans Call Her New Show ‘Boring’

Oh no! The verdict is in and viewers think ‘Life of Kylie’ is kinda ‘boring’! Now, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on Kylie Jenner’s reaction to the criticism!

Although only one episode of Kylie Jenner‘s new show Life of Kylie has aired so far, the reception has not exactly been glowing. It received lower ratings than expected and fans on Twitter have called it “boring” and “shallow.” In fact, the tepid reception reportedly has the show’s creators rushing to recut future episodes so they’re a bit more exciting, according to The Sun. But the 20-year-old media mogul has also noticed the backlash from fans and, according to our source, isn’t handling to the negativity all that well. In fact, all the hate has even brought her to tears!

“Kylie is trying to keep her head up and think positively but it’s not easy, the pressure she’s feeling over this show is intense,” a Kardashian source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s totally put herself out there so the criticism hits extremely hard. It’s the first time she’s ever been this vulnerable, so when people say they don’t like the show she feels like they are saying they don’t like the real her; she feels personally attacked. There have been some things said and written that have made her cry, things don’t just roll off her back the way people assume.” Considering the sheer amount of time she’s spent in front of the camera, that is sort of surprising! Check out Kylie’s sexiest snaps right here!

“I check the comments like right after I post,” she says in the show’s pilot, referring to her Instagram selfies. “If they’re like ‘What the f*ck is this, Kylie?’ Delete that sh*t! Super fast and reevaluate my decision.” Wow! It certainly does sound like she internalizes all the negativity! Kylie, you’re gorgeous! Don’t sweat the hate!

HollywoodLifers, are you planning to keep watching Life of Kylie? Let us know below!