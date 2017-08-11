In this week’s episode of ‘Life of Kylie,’ Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods attempt to track down fake Kylie Lip Kits in downtown Los Angeles…but they quickly find out it’s not going to be so easy. Watch here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is obviously very protective of her cosmetic empire, so in a sneak peek from this week’s Life of Kylie episode, she attempts to track down impostors who are trying to fool her fans! The 20-year-old enlists the help of her BFF, Jordyn Woods, and they take a ride into downtown L.A. to try and find places that are selling fake Kylie Lip Kits. However, when they drive up, they’re immediately surrounded by dozens of fans and photographers. “I wish you weren’t you for, like, a second,” Jordyn admits, as Kylie adds, “This is why my mom was, like, concerned.” The girls are literally forced to just sit in the front of Kylie’s car as they’re swarmed by people in the streets!

Eventually, Jordyn, albeit nervous, gets out of the car to complete the mission, but it’s too hectic for Kylie herself to actually take part. Before the clip ends, we see Jordyn approach a table where dozens of fake Lip Kits are being sold, but we’ll have to wait until the episode airs on Aug. 13 to see the results! Although only two episodes of Life of Kylie have aired so far, it’s clear that the series will focus on Kylie’s desire to be a “normal” young woman, rather than someone who’s constantly watched and followed by paparazzi.

“Kim [Kardashian] always said this is what she’s made for, and I respect that,” Kylie says in another clip from the show. “But it’s hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are. I don’t know what it’s like to live a normal life.” She’s also admitted she feels like she’s “lost” part of herself by having to maintain an image all the time. Awww.

