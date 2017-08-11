Kristen Bell Gives Advice (& Hope) That Love Still Exists After Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Split

For those of us still reeling from Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, Kristen Bell provides a glimmer of hope. In a new interview, she reveals the secret to keeping her marriage to Dax Shepard alive and well.

Kristen Bell, 37, is looking at the positive instead of the negative in wake of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris‘ decision to legally separate. “I think there’s a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn’t really be a heartbreak for everyone,” Kristen shared with E! News at the launch of Naked Juice’s #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign. “You should say, ‘Oh, they tried. But that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together.’ If I ever get divorced, I’m still going to be like, ‘Wow, I loved being married to that man,'” she added. We love Kristen’s view of things, and we seriously hope those positive vibes she’s radiating spread around.

As for how Kristen and her husband, Dax Shepard, 42, keep their love going in the face of Hollywood and it’s curse on love, she revealed it’s not as easy as it looks. But, because she and Dax love each other so much, they work very hard to keep their relationship a happy one. “We go to couple’s therapy. We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument,” Kristen explained. She also shared that she doesn’t think that “Hollywood” itself gets “in the way” of relationships, but more so the industry it’s built on. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people,” she explained. So true.

