Kesha’s First Album Since 2013 Is Finally Here — Stream ‘Rainbow’
Kesha is making the music she wants to at last! With her empowering new album ‘Rainbow,’ her independence comes across in such a way that you’ll be jumping to your feet in applause. Listen!
Kesha, 30, dropped her 3rd studio album Rainbow today, Aug. 11, and we can’t get enough. Stream the full record — which includes the Donald Trump-inspired “Woman,” Dolly Parton cover “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)” and more — below!
It’s no secret that Kesha’s road to this album wasn’t easy. The singer wrote some of the content while in a rehab clinic in January 2014, and in October 2014, she sued producer Dr. Luke (who has denied everything) for alleged sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and emotional abuse. Kesha v. Dr. Luke was heard in the New York Supreme Court, but the lawsuit was rejected by a judge in February 2016, and Kesha continues to fight for her rights.
Kesha’s new album is full of jams, though we have to say we’re devoted to “Woman,” which came about after Kesha heard Donald Trump‘s infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment. Listen to Rainbow: CLICK HERE TO LISTEN.
Don’t miss Kesha on the Rainbow Tour:
September 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
October 4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
October 24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
October 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
