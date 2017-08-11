Kesha’s First Album Since 2013 Is Finally Here — Stream ‘Rainbow’

Kesha is making the music she wants to at last! With her empowering new album ‘Rainbow,’ her independence comes across in such a way that you’ll be jumping to your feet in applause. Listen!

Kesha, 30, dropped her 3rd studio album Rainbow today, Aug. 11, and we can’t get enough. Stream the full record — which includes the Donald Trump-inspired “Woman,” Dolly Parton cover “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)” and more — below!

It’s no secret that Kesha’s road to this album wasn’t easy. The singer wrote some of the content while in a rehab clinic in January 2014, and in October 2014, she sued producer Dr. Luke (who has denied everything) for alleged sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and emotional abuse. Kesha v. Dr. Luke was heard in the New York Supreme Court, but the lawsuit was rejected by a judge in February 2016, and Kesha continues to fight for her rights.

Kesha’s new album is full of jams, though we have to say we’re devoted to “Woman,” which came about after Kesha heard Donald Trump‘s infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment. Listen to Rainbow: CLICK HERE TO LISTEN.

Don’t miss Kesha on the Rainbow Tour:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rainbow? Tell us which track is your favorite!