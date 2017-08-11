‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Justin Reich Cracks Skull During Horrific Longboard Accident

Poor Justin Reich! The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star shockingly cracked his skull, after a bad turn flung him off his longboard. His joyride turned into a nightmare when he slammed on the ground and woke up in an ambulance!

Feel better soon! Justin Reich suffered a concussion, fractured skull, and collapsed ear canal due to a horrible longboarding accident. The Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up about the experience on Aug. 11, revealing that he’s on the road to recovery in his emotional “Flashback Friday” post. The painful slip-up happened in his hometown of Chicago two weeks ago, after a bad turn flung him off his board. “The first 5 days SUCKED. I hardly slept and couldn’t hold down my food,” the former reality star, who appeared on BiP two seasons ago, revealed on Instagram. “Since then, recovery has been going very well. I’m finally starting to move and add a few light workouts in.”

“I was going for a little bit of a joyride on my long board in my neighborhood and hit a hill and took a turn a little bit too fast,” he told TMZ, “next thing I know, I completely blacked out, don’t remember falling.” Justin revealed that he was shocked to wake up in an ambulance, before blacking out again. He was in the ICU for 2 days and will have to return for a check-up next week. It’s still up in the air if he’ll have permanent loss of hearing after deciding not to wear a helmet while longboarding. “I hope I get my hearing back. I’m kind of expecting that I’m going to lose a little bit of hearing through this injury,” he told the site. We’re hoping for the best!

“Extremely grateful for EVERYONE. Thank you for all the love and support,” Justin wrote in his heartfelt caption. “Momento Mori. Appreciate what you have in life. Life can change in an instant,” he concluded. Justin made a splash during his appearance on BiP and he also became known as the hunky fitness trainer on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s, 32, Bachelorette season in 2015.

