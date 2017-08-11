Judge Drops DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial: No Proof She Got Him Fired

Taylor Swift might have this sexual assault trial in the bag. During an Aug. 11 court hearing, Judge William Martinez threw out David Mueller’s case for a lack of proof, according to a new report.

It appears U.S District Judge William Martinez was Team Taylor Swift on Aug. 11. During the late Friday court hearing, he dismissed David Mueller‘s allegations that the pop star, 27, got him fired, according to The Associated Press. Apparently the DJ couldn’t provide enough poof in his case. “Judge throws out DJ’s case against Taylor Swift in groping trial, says he can’t prove the pop star got him fired,” the publication tweeted. Meanwhile, the blonde beauty was reportedly “wiping tears” when the judge made his ruling. Martinez’s decision wasn’t entirely unexpected, as it was reported a week ago that he was already considering dropping the case — but had already promised a ruling on Friday.

The Taylor vs. David showdown reportedly occurred with jurors waiting outside the courtroom, as attorneys on both sides argued over whether or not he provided enough proof that she allegedly ruined his career. Martinez made the ultimate decision that David’s case wasn’t valid enough to present in front of the jury, and so he threw it out. Even though nothing is set in stone, it appears that the “Shake It Off” singer is on the winning side of the haunting legal battle. David continued to deny that he ever groped Taylor’s butt, but maybe the judge will see it differently.

The pop star initially took the stand on Aug. 10, when she reportedly told the jury that “it was a definite grab.” “He stayed latched on to my bare ​as​s ch​eek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable,” she added, according to reporters who were live tweeting the trial. “[It was] long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.” It must have been difficult for Taylor to reflect on such a troubling time, but with the support of her fans and fellow female celebs (Lena Dunham and Jaime King), she kept her head held high!

