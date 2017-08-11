Joseline Hernandez Reveals That She’d Love To Collaborate With Rihanna & Nicki Minaj

Joseline Hernandez is ready to take her music career to the next level! While chatting with us EXCLUSIVELY, the former ‘L&HH’ star revealed that she’d love to collaborate with ‘queens’ Rihanna and Nicki Minaj!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, has big plans for the future! The Puerto Rican Princess is focusing on expanding her brand, working on hot new music as a Latin recording artist. After leaving Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Joseline wants to take her career to the next level and she’s dreaming of collaborating with some big stars. While sitting down to chat with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Los Angeles, Joseline admitted that it would be an honor to work with the likes of Nicki Minaj, 34, and RiRi, 29. “Rihanna and I are friends. We communicate, shout out to Rih. I actually got a song that I was wow, telling the guys earlier…I want to see if Rihanna would get on it. I have a lot of work to do before Rihanna will get on one of my songs…or Nicki, the queen of Hip Hop and the queen of Pop.” See sexy pics of Joseline, here.

“I have so much work to do, before those ladies say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to get on a song with Joseline, but I’m appreciative that, for example, with Rihanna, one of my things from TV — she posted on her page years ago… For those ladies, for my peers, to even be including me in their surroundings with the music and what I do is amazing. That’s enough for me. Definitely would love to do a song with Nicki and Rih,” she said. Joseline also revealed that Nicki recently liked one of her music-based Instagram posts, which was a dream come true for her. She continued, “Which artist in their right mind wouldn’t want to [work with them]? They are my favorites. Of course Beyonce, I love J.Lo, my favorite’s always been Selena [Quintanilla-Pérez].”

Even though Joseline’s music may seem risqué to many of her fans, she’s hoping to inspire girls to work towards their dreams — instead of aspiring to become an Instagram “thot.” Hence why she wants ladies to be “stingy” with their “kooty-kat.” The former reality star has been promoting her Puerto Rican Princess Foundation and she admitted that she took the “L” for others to win. “We’ve got to give these young girls hope,” Joseline said. “We’ve got to show them they can do whatever in life, whether it’s music, or acting. You don’t just have to go straight to the strip club and just take your clothes off.”

Despite her tense departure from Love & Hip Hop, Joseline still has NO regrets. “I was able to come to TV on a show and me coming from Puerto Rico, I was able to open doors for other ladies to make music and shows,” she explained. “I open doors for the youth to really believe in themselves, believe in their music, believe in things they really want to do in their life. I want to show the young girls how to be cool and wavy without being an Instagram thot. You can really have a job and do what you love to do.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Joseline should collab with? Tell us, below!