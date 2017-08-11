Cyn Santana & Joe Budden: Will They Get Married Before Their Baby Is Born?

While Cyn Santana & Joe Budden are clearly madly in love, does a baby on the way mean they’re heading down the aisle asap? HL EXCLUSIVELY learned the expectant parents’ marriage plans — and they’re beyond sweet!

Fans were majorly thrilled when Cyn Santana, 24, announced on Aug. 9 that she and her boyfriend Joe Budden, 36, are pregnant. But even though the lovebirds have a little one on the way now, doesn’t mean they’re planning to tie the knot anytime soon — if you ask Cyn, that is! While Joe is completely enthralled with Cyn, and would apparently love to propose, Cyn doesn’t want to rush into marriage. Either way though, the couple make one adorable pair! Click here to see pics of celeb moms showing off their gorgeous baby bumps.

“Cyn and Joe are over-the-moon happy,” a source close to Joe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This pregnancy was not at all expected or planned but it’s been the best thing to happen to them. Joe feels beyond blessed to have Cyn as the mother of his child.” But as much as they love each other, they’re NOT prepping for wedding bells in the near future. However, that hasn’t stopped Joe from dreaming up the perfect proposal! “He’s in awe of her and is ring shopping as we speak,” our insider added. “He would love to elope, but Cyn is not on board for that. She wants her dream wedding and being a pregnant bride isn’t in her plan.” Maybe they’ll tie the knot next year after the baby is born?

In an adorable pregnancy reveal YouTube video that Joe posted on Aug. 9, the rapper told his ladylove, “You are the best partner that one can have.” How cute is THAT? He then gushed, “This has easily been the best year of my life,” as he thanks Cyn. Jokingly, Cyn says back, “And thank you for inserting yourself inside of me.” After that, Joe gently kisses her cute baby bump, as he calls her “so romantic.” These two are seriously the cutest!

