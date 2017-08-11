Pauly D & The Situation Reunite After Not Speaking For 5 Years — ‘Jersey Shore’ Special Sneak Peek

The Situation and Pauly D were extremely close on ‘Jersey Shore,’ but a lot has changed over the past five years. And that’s evident in this first look at the new special, ‘Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.’

We’ve known the Jersey Shore reunion was coming — but it may get a little awkward. In the first look at E!’s special, Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, pull up outside Pauly D‘s house to pick him up. While everyone seems excited, it may be a little awkward as Mike reveals the guys were super close in the house but “haven’t spoken in five years.”

Of course, the clip also gave us a look at Pauly getting ready, in standard Pauly D style. “I’m still all about that GTL lifestyle,” he said while getting dressed. “Gym, is now a gym in my home. Tanning is now spray tanning. Laundry, now you send it out.” He also yelled “T-shirt time” while getting dressed, and spent a great amount of hairspray on that ‘do. “I tried a few different hairstyles the past five years, and I couldn’t get any of them to work. You gotta go with what you know.”

Just hours before the first sneak peek came out, Snooki actually posted a photo from that day, writing “#SquadGoals #WereStillCoolISwear.” The Situation also posted a photo from that day, and the gang was joined by Sammi Sweetheart and JWoww. So, where are Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Magro? Only time will tell! Deena Cortese recently spilled that she actually hasn’t heard from Ronnie as he didn’t reach out after her father passed away — and he’s not in the group chat they have with the rest of the cast. However, she did say, “I’m sure he’d be willing to sign on.”

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore airs on August 20 on E! HollywoodLifers, are you excited?