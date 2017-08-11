Jennifer Lawrence Poses Nearly Nude In Seductive ‘Vogue’ Shoot — See The Sexy Pic

Goddess alert! For the September issue of ‘Vogue,’ natural beauty Jennifer Lawrence posed (almost) completely naked — using nothing but a strip of gold fabric to cover her lady bits.

Who knew the month of September could be so HOT?! Jennifer Lawrence, even with autumn approaching, is still serving up sizzling vibes on the cover of Vogue Magazine. Wearing nothing but a smile (and a tiny piece of gold fabric), the Hunger Games actress, 27, cocked her head to the side, held onto her knee, and struck a pierce pose for the upcoming issue. She’s probably wearing some makeup, but her complexion looks completely bare and au naturel. Jennifer looks like a gorgeous cross between a golden goddess and a lioness, as she’s rocking major bed head hair with tons of texturizing hair spray in it. It’s like she’s not even trying to be the sexiest woman alive…but she’s already won the medal. SEE HER NEARLY NAKED PIC HERE.

The epitome of brain-meets-beauty, Jennifer’s success story was put in perfect words by the publication. “At 26, cover star #JenniferLawrence is already one of the most successful and exalted actors on the planet,” they began. “She’s a four-time Oscar nominee and Best Actress winner (#SilverLiningsPlaybook) who simultaneously built a history-making franchise (@thehungergames) while costarring in another (@xmenmovies).” Unfortunately, as every top celebrity will probably tell you, there are ups and downs of living in the limelight.

Jennifer’s lowest point in life occurred in 2014, when her nude iPhone pictures leaked online. “[It was] terrifying,” she tells Vogue. “I’m still waiting to get blindsided again. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, “Oh, my God, what is it?” Even when it’s nothing.” These days, the poor movie star is dealing with yet another scandal — the absurd allegations that she interfered in Chris Pratt‘s marriage to Anna Faris and somehow caused their split. Don’t worry Jen, this will all blow over too!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Jennifer’s semi-nude photoshoot? Comment below!