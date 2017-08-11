Bella Thorne Won’t Hook Up With Scott Disick Ever Again: Refuses To Be ‘Used As Revenge’ On Kourtney

Scott Disick has unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, but he better not try to slide into Bella Thorne’s DMs. Bella, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, will not be part of Scott’s ‘revenge’ on his ex.

Bella Thorne, 19, has enough drama in her life that she doesn’t need to get involved in the ongoing soap opera that is Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian’s, 38, relationship. Though it seemed like the Famous In Love actress was about to start a steamy romance with “The Lord,” Bella made it “clear to [Scott] that she has moved on and refuses to be used as a revenge hookup,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Bella has fun with Scott and looks forward to always being his friend but she has moved on from anything possibly romantic with him.”

Denied! Bella drove the point home during the iGoLive launch event on July 26, when she said that she and Scott were “just friends.” Though, while she wasn’t interested in being “just friends with benefits,” Bella said she could see her and Scott’s friendship lasting for “a long time.” Of course, if he tries to talk Bella into bed as a way to make Kourt jealous, that friendship may not last very long at all.

Scott might be feeling a bit salty since Kourt has clearly moved on from him to start up her new romance with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25. The two of them have been having the summer of Kourt’s life, going on exotic vacations and getting pretty cozy in gorgeous locales. It was far too much for Scott to bear, so he did what he could – by clicking “Unfollow” on Instagram. It was “too upsetting for him to see Kourt in a bikini with another guy,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Well, Scott didn’t seem too concerned about what Kourt would think when he partied with all those other women. Turnabout is fair play?

“Bella is happy to see Scott’s ex Kourtney enjoying her life,” the Bella insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so Bella does not want to have any part of Scott acting out and seeking an affair driven by vengeance.” As it is, Bella has her new romance with rapper Blackbear, 26. What was once was “a shoulder to cry on” has turned into a brand new romance, as Bella loves how “sensitive and supportive” he is. It seems that Bella was looking for a “bear” to cuddle with, instead of a “lord” who wanted to possibly use her as a pawn in a game of revenge.

What do you think about Bella cutting Scott off, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they can stay friends?