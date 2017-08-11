Hassan Jameel Was Reportedly Married Before Falling For Rihanna — See His Gorgeous Ex-Flame

Flash from the past! Long before Hassan Jameel was photographed passionately kissing Rihanna in Spain, the hunky billionaire was reportedly married to a gorgeous art expert named Lina Lazaar!

Rihanna, 29, isn’t the first woman who caught Hassan Jameel‘s eye. The Saudi billionaire was reportedly married to beautiful and esteemed art expert, Lina Lazaar, before falling for RiRi, according to The Sun. The former flames reportedly tied the knot at Paris Opera House in 2012, but don’t get any ideas — Hassan and Lina have both happily moved on since their split. Hassan, whose family has dealership rights to Toyota cars, made headlines when he was caught in a steamy embrace with the Barbadian beauty in Spain on June 27, sparking romance rumors! Rihanna hasn’t been seen with her alleged beau since, but they’re reportedly being “low-key” about their love. CLICK TO SEE PICS OF HASSAN’S EX-WIFE LINA, RIGHT HERE.

“Hassan is an intensely private individual,” sources told The Sun. “His marriage was over before he met Rihanna, after getting a divorce from Lina, but it will still come as a shock to her millions of fans. Lina has also moved on with a new partner.” Hassan’s ex-flame also has a successful career of her own, having been named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Middle Eastern Art. Lina has also served as a specialist at Sotheby’s for over a decade, so she’s no flash in the pan. Before Rihanna, Hassan was romantically linked to super model Naomi Campbell, 47, but it looks like the billionaire thinks RiRi is the real deal for him. Their chemistry was off the charts!

Sparks appeared to be flying between Rihanna and Hassan, even when they were photographed taking a romantic stroll on the streets of Ibiza. “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten,” an insider told The Sun about his feelings for the singer. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear that Hassan was married before? Tell us!