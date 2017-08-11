Hailey Baldwin Joins In On The Braless Trend: Flashes Nipples In Sexy Slip Dress

The braless trend continues! Hailey Baldwin went braless when she stepped out in LA on Aug. 10. Her sexy slip dress is definitely one of her hottest looks yet!

Hailey Baldwin’s latest outfit is white-hot! The model, 20, joined in on the braless trend that celebs like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 36, have been rocking all summer long. At this point, who hasn’t gone braless? Hailey slipped on a slinky satin dress with a plunging neckline for her evening out at Craig’s restaurant and her nipples were visible! The braless trend is now the fashion statement of the summer, and Hailey’s rocking like a pro! Her lingerie-inspired slip dress featured gorgeous lace detailing on the neckline, sides, and back. Hailey kept her beauty look natural, topping it off with a nude lip and super straight hair.

Hailey’s had one incredible summer. She topped Maxim’s Hot 100 list back in May 2017 and turned up the heat in a sexy photo shoot for the magazine. Hailey, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, 51, revealed that she always kind of knew she would end up in the spotlight. “I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me,” she said. “I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, ‘That’s the one you got to watch out for.'”

In addition to the photo shoots and fashion shows, Hailey’s also going to be one of the hosts of James Corden’s upcoming reality series, Drop The Mic. The idea comes from one of the popular bits on The Late Late Show, where celebrities are pitted against each other in rap battles. The series will debut on TBS this fall. Since she’s a host, you know Hailey’s going to be killing it in some incredible outfits!

