‘Million Dollar Listing’s Fredrik Eklund & Husband Expecting Twins: ‘We’re Finally Going To Be Dads’

After experiencing multiple miscarriages, Fredrik Eklund & Derek Kaplan are having twins! The emotional moment was revealed on the season finale of ‘Million Dollar Listing,’ & Fredrik broke down in tears!

Fredrik Eklund, 40, seems completely over-the-moon about becoming a first-time parent! And the moment his husband, Derek Kaplan, surprised him with the big news was absolutely heart-melting. While the couple found out back in April that they’re expecting twins this fall, they didn’t announce the exciting news until the season finale of Million Dollar Listing New York, which premiered on Aug. 10. In the adorable clip, Fredrik can’t hold back his tears as Derek tells him during a Paris sunset that they’re going to be dads. Click here to see pics of celeb moms flaunting their gorgeous baby bumps.

“People have always said, you’re so successful and you’ve had so much success. But I’ve never felt truly successful until this moment,” Fredrik, an NYC-based real estate broker and reality star, said to the cameras with tears in his eyes. “I feel like I’ve been running this marathon for 40 years and I’ve finally reached the goal. We’re finally going to be daddies, finally.” At the end of the touching clip, Fredrik laid his head on Derek’s shoulder and told him as they gazed at the Eiffel Tower, “Thank you for taking the leap, I always want to remember this moment.”

Derek and Fredrik are having their first children together via a surrogate, who suffered several miscarriages with them in the past. And while it’s been an emotional and heart-breaking journey, Fredrik admitted that it definitely feels like “it was meant to be.” The couple also shared their exciting news via Instagram on Aug. 10. “We’ve been blessed two times over – we’re six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love,” Fredrik gushed to his followers. “We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes…. We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦.”

As for names, Fredrik already seems to have his heart set on “Mila” for the baby girl. For their son, Derek said, “Freddy Jr. Are you happy with that?” Derek is already a dad to son Kai, who was born seven years ago after he donated his sperm to a couple he met in London. The youngster now lives in London full-time with his moms, with Derek and Fredrik visiting frequently. We’re so excited that soon the couple are going to have two little ones of their own! Congrats again, Fredrik and Derek!

