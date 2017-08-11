Fifth Harmony Releases Sultry New Jam ‘Angel’ — Listen Here

Fifth Harmony is feeling those Friday vibes! The foursome just dropped a hot new track, ‘Angel’, and it’s definitely going to kick your weekend off right. Listen inside!

Fifth Harmony‘s third studio album is quickly approaching with a release date of August 25, and now they’ve released a new song to keep the excitement building. “Angel” is the second single released off the self-titled album, following “Down” which featured Gucci Mane. The upbeat jam has a seriously sexy vibe, and it was produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear. It’s also their second single without Camila Cabello, 20, who left the group in December 2016 to pursue a solo career. The self titled album, Fifth Harmony, will be the group’s third studio album and first without Camila. While Camila is obviously missed by longtime fans, “Angel” makes it clear that Fifth Harmony is still going strong without her.

“Who said I was an angel? When you look at me, what do you see? Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be. Who said I was an angel?” the girls sing on the sultry track. Even though “Angel” is a bit slower than “Down”, it’s still a total bop. It’s the kind of song you want to shake your hips and snap your fingers to, which makes it perfect to jam to as summer slowly comes to an end. “Won’t lie, say I didn’t try, but you’re only worth a few tries, yeah. Track star, think you’re running these streets. You ain’t the only one running the streets. They’re making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah,” the song goes on. Listen to it in full below, courtesy of Spotify:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Fifth Harmony’s sexy new song? Comment below, let us know!