Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Suspended 6 Games Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Ezekiel Elliott won’t be starting the 2017 NFL season with the rest of the Dallas Cowboys. The running back was reportedly suspended for six games following a domestic violence investigation!

Well, this is bad. As of right now, Ezekiel Elliott will miss the first six weeks of the new NFL season. The league slapped the 22-year-old Dallas Cowboys running back with a six-game suspension on Aug. 11, claiming he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This decision comes after the NFL conducted a year-long investigation into allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Tiffany claims he assaulted her on five separate occasions over a course of a week in July 2016, according to a statement released by the NFL. Zeke will have a chance to appeal the decision, something he plans to do, sources tell ESPN.

Zeke was never arrested over the alleged domestic violence, which supposedly took place in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced that it wasn’t going to press charges because of “conflicting and inconsistent information.” Plus, legal authorities said that Tiffany’s accusations were “not credible,” according to ESPN. Several witnesses reportedly said they heard Tiffany say she would “ruin his career” after she was unhappy that they would not continue their relationship.

Despite the authorities not pressing charges, Todd Jones, the NFL Special Counsel for conduct, says that the independent advisers who reviewed the evidence found “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Zeke “engaged in physical violence.” Due to the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Ezekiel could still be punished if the “conduct does not result in criminal action.” Thus, even though he didn’t get arrested or prosecuted by the law, the NFL is still able to suspend him.

More the 6-game suspension for #Cowboys star RB Zeke Elliott from our breaking news segment: pic.twitter.com/e9X82nrlhV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

Any player found by the league to have committed domestic violence is subject to “a baseline suspension without pay of six games.” If this suspension stands, the soonest Ezekiel could play is the Oct. 29 game against the Washington Redskins. If the suspension stands, Ezekiel will take a huge hit to the pocketbook. In addition to losing his base-salary pay, the guarantees in his $25 million deal will now be voided and he will now have to pay back some of the singing-bonus money. In fact, he will have to return about $240,000 for each game he misses.

Ezekiel led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys organization is standing by Ezekiel. “I have reviewed everything, and there is absolutely nothing — not one thing — that had anything to do with domestic violence,” Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, said at a news conference at a training camp in Oxnard.

What do you think about this, HollywoodLifers? Do you believe the NFL did the right thing?