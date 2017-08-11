Dream Kardashian & Saint West Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Kylie Jenner In This Adorable New Video

Cuteness overload! Kylie Jenner must have felt like a queen while turning 20, since Dream Kardashian and Saint West helped sing ‘Happy Birthday’ at her surprise party. The kids are all smiles in the adorable video!

What a treat! Kylie Jenner had a total blast while ringing in her 20th birthday, surrounded by her friends, family and rapper boyfriend on Aug. 9. The reality star must have been feeling the love, since nine-month-old Dream Kardashian, and Saint West, one, even joined in while everyone sang “Happy Birthday” for the special occasion. In the new clips from Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, Snapchat, it shows the kids smiling from ear to ear while the group belted out the iconic song. Kim Kardashian West, 36, sat Saint on the table while Kendall Jenner, 21, held precious Dream in her arms.

The surprise bash was held at Kris Jenner‘s, 61, lavish abode in Calabasas and as expected, the family went all out. Delicious treats and a huge cake covered the table — but the fun certainly didn’t stop there. Earlier that evening, the makeup maven lived it up to the fullest by attending her beau Travis Scott’s, 25, concert with Kendrick Lamar, 30, at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The “Goosebumps” rapper spoiled his love on her birthday, gifting her flowers, a string orchestra and more. She looked totally surprised about his thoughtful gestures, even giving him a big hug at her party!

Lucky for Kylie, her birthday celebrations are far from over. Travis is only getting started! “There are more surprises planned for this weekend, ”a Kardashian source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s given her something every day this month so far, flowers, shoes, bags and sweet handwritten poems. Last night he gave her the biggest present so far though, this custom diamond and gold chain with butterflies on it.” What a life!

HollywoodLifers, how cute are Saint and Dream?! Leave your thoughts, below!