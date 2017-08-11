Did Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Split After Katy Perry Dinner? FKA Seen With Hot Model

Are Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs breaking up? Just days after RPatz was spotted having dinner with Katy Perry, his ‘kind of’ fiancée strolled around Ibiza with a hot male model!

What’s this? FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), 29, was spotted walking around Ibiza, Spain on August 9 looking awfully cozy with a male companion. The guy, who’s eyes were on FKA the entire day, was identified as handsome French model Brieuc Breitenstein! The twosome took in the sights around Ibiza, and stopped frequently to carry on a very animated conversation. There’s definitely chemistry between these two — but is it romantic? CLICK HERE to see the pics of FKA and Brieuc together!

At one point, they’re walking so close together that they might as well be holding hands, and Brieuc seemed to have his face nuzzled in FKA’s hair, too. Interesting! Of course, there’s no indication that this was anything except a nice day between chummy friends. FKA is engaged to actor Robert Pattinson, 31, after all. Well, “kind of.” The couple have been very private about their relationship, and Robert only recently confirmed their engagement after reportedly popping the question over a year ago. And he only said he “kind of” proposed, whatever that means.

Breakup rumors are swirling after Robert was spotted grabbing dinner with Katy Perry, 32, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on August 5. The two reportedly looked “very cozy” and “very romantic” during their night out with friends, according to TMZ. Though they haven’t said anything about this outing, Robert and Katy have been dogged by dating rumors for years, going back to Robert’s Twilight days. They’re really good friends, and have denied anything romantic between them since that friendship began. But now that FKA’s been hanging with this hot model in Spain — anything could happen!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Robert and FKA broke off their engagement? Let us know!