Dean Unglert: Rachel Doesn’t Want Peter To Be ‘The Bachelor’ Because She Still Loves Him

Oh snap! In a new interview, Dean Unglert is insisting Rachel Lindsay would not be happy if Peter Kraus were picked to head up the next season of ‘The Bachelor’! Why? She stills loves him!

Ever since Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Peter Kraus, 31, sadly parted ways on the season finale of The Bachelorette, fans have been dying to know if they’ll be seeing the handsome personal trainer again on the upcoming season of The Bachelor! Well, thanks to an insider we know Peter is contention, but according to Dean Unglert, 26, Rachel does not want to see that happen because she still has feelings to him! Take a look back at all these striking pics of Peter throughout the show right here!

“You look at it objectively and it seems like Peter’s got the whole package,” Dean said on the Almost Famous podcast, via Us Weekly, on August 8. “I think that she was just so emotionally attached to Peter and maybe things didn’t necessarily end up the way either of them wanted it to.” Whoa! Based on Peter and Lindsay’s brutal talk before ending their romance it’s hard to argue with his logic! Dean went on to explain that what Peter and Rachel had was real and that watching him navigate his own dating show would be difficult for her to endure.

She “isn’t ready to see [Peter] thrust back into the spotlight like that” given their obvious chemistry and clear connection. “Obviously we have no idea what’s going through Rachel’s head, but it makes sense from a viewer’s perspective.” It certainly does! Well, according to our source, Peter is considering the gig if only to drive Rachel crazy! “He knows Rachel doesn’t want him to become the next Bachelor,” the insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If he decided to do it, it would be sweet revenge — and that’s big selling point for him.” Yowza! This definitely just took a turn!

