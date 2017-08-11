7 Key Tips Every Woman Needs To Know If You’re Using Dating Apps

Are you using dating apps but having trouble actually getting a date? Same. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with dating experts about everything from your About Me section to your photos to help you make that connection with someone quicker!

Don’t worry. You’re not the only one intimidated when it comes to dating apps. We’re living in a new era when it comes to dating, with all this swiping right and up and all different directions. Are you constantly wondering how to stand out amidst the thousands of other dating app users? Well, HollywoodLife.com talked to Carmelia Ray, celebrity matchmaker, online dating expert, and star of Mom vs Matchmaker on @MyxTV, and Julie Spira, online dating expert and CEO of Cyber-Dating Expert, and they answered our burning questions and gave us some incredible tips to help you out as you navigate the dating app world!

*Your About/Me section needs to be buzz-worthy. This section is the only other place a potential partner can learn about you while on the dating app. “I consider all blank fields on a dating app to be PRIME real estate, especially your About Me/Bio section on a dating app,” Carmelia tells HollywoodLife.com. “Consider your Bio to be your digital personal resume. It’s unique advertising to showcase who you are, with the intended audience to be your perfect partner. I would highlight key personality & lifestyle traits without trying to brag or read as generic. If you’re online dating profile isn’t catchy or buzz worthy, complete with important and relevant dating information to the person you’re interested in meeting, consider yourself to be already ghosted.” Amy Canaday, PR & Communications from Match, also advises: “Generally – the more you can share about yourself, the more contact you get on dating apps. So with every photo you post of yourself, you are 2x more likely to get more emails back. Same thing goes with the profile – the more you write in your profile, your odds increase of having more contact by someone else. Obviously there are some caveats to that – no one wants to see 20 bathroom selfies of you or you ramble on about an ex for 3 paragraphs – but as long as you share useful information that helps paint a better photo of who you are & what you are looking for, more is always better.”

*Don’t be negative in your About Me/Bio section. “You should never say anything negative,” Julie says. “You shouldn’t say anything like, ‘I just broke up with someone. I want to take it slow.’ Leave the sob story at home because no guy wants a Debbie Downer. You need to be happiest version of yourself in 3-5 sentences.” Carmelia adds, “You also need to avoid making a list of ‘Don’t Wants’ or ‘Must Not’s’Example: Must NOT be a cheater. Must NOT be a gambler. Must NOT be needy and so on.”

*Don’t be overtly sexual in your About Me/Bio section. “It’s always best to avoid making sexual comments or to give obvious physical compliments which can be construed as overtly sexual,” Carmelia says. “For example, you have a great pair of t*&% or “nice ass.” Some compliments and thoughts should not be communicated out loud. It’s clear if you’re messaging someone, you’re interested physically. This is a no brainer.”

*Don’t post a photo of yourself wearing sunglasses. The photos you use on your dating app profile are crucial! “I always say to ditch the sunglasses because it makes it seem like you might be hiding something, and a man really wants to stare into the eyes of this beautiful women that he thinks could be his next girlfriend,” Julie says.

*Wear the color red in your profile picture! “I always recommend that a woman wear red in her primary photo shot,” Julie tells us. “Even if red isn’t your color, then perhaps hot pink, which is the new red. There are reasons: 1. That is the color of love and romance. 2. There’s a ton of research out there that shows that men write to or swipe right on more women who are wearing red than are wearing the little black dress or a t-shirt. Even if you don’t want to wear red on a date, wear red in your photo because if someone is swiping through hundreds, if not thousands, of profiles, the red one is going to stand out and stop someone just like a stop sign.”

*There are four photos you should be posting in your profile, according to Carmelia: “1. Main profile photo, clear, recent and attractive head shot. 2. Photo showcasing full body. 3. Candid Photo. Anything of you in an activity showcasing your hobbies or special interest. 4. Group photo is fine if you have 3 other photos that clearly identifies who YOU are. Or the photo of you with your pet, because well, pet lovers relate. NEVER use a group photo as your MAIN profile photo or post a photo if you with your child as your main profile photo. Apparently this is a turn off.”

*Don’t make this first move mistake on Bumble. “If you need to make that first move, the last thing you should be saying is ‘hi’ or ‘hey,'” Julie reveals. “You need to say something sort of cute that makes the guy not want to disappear after 24 hours. If they get a push notification and they think you’re cute, they’re not going to want to disappear in 24 hours. They’ll come back with something cute. I suggest to say something fun and flirty for the initial icebreaker.”

