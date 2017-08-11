Corinne Calls Out DeMario For ‘False & Misleading’ Comments About New ‘BiP’ Promo

Maybe that ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ trailer didn’t show what we thought it had? Corinne Olympios just released a new statement about DeMario Jackson’s hook up — and about his statement following the new video.

“I’m glad footage of that day is being shown. I’ve always stuck to my truth and said, ‘roll the tape,'” DeMario Jackson told Entertainment Tonight following the first promo of Bachelor in Paradise, which debuted during the finale of The Bachelorette. “This is a victory for all men who have been falsely accused.” In the trailer, we see DeMario and Corinne Olympios heading into the pool together, and contestant Alex Woytkiew says “This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast, hanging out with each other in the pool.”

After that, the producers come in and shut down production. However, it’s just edited that way, Corinne says in a new statement. “As DeMario is well aware, the footage that was in the promo was not of the encounter that caused production to be shut down,” Corinne’s rep told Us Weekly in a new statement. “The encounter that caused production to be shut down took place much later in the day, and it was in a hot tub, not a pool.” The rep also pointed out that “Corinne has never leveled any accusations at DeMario,” and said his comment is “false and misleading.”

The production company for the show launched an investigation after a producer made allegations of misconduct on set, which had something to do with Corinne and DeMario’s hook up and whether or not she had given her consent. Both parties released statements, and Corinne in fact, never accused DeMario of anything, but did say she could not remember what happened as she was very intoxicated.

We know that the scandal will be handled on screen, but it hasn’t been confirmed what will and won’t be aired. Both Corinne and DeMario will appear on the live reunion special. Bachelor in paradise premieres on Monday at 8PM ET on ABC.