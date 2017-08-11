Ciara Flaunts Post-Baby Cleavage & Sultry Eye Makeup In Stunning New Selfie

Ooh la la! Ciara just posted the hottest selfie we’ve seen all day, and in the pic, she’s showing off some major post-pregnancy cleavage. See the photo here!

Ciara‘s looking fierce! It hasn’t even been four months since the singer gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 28, but she’s already rocking a very sexy post-baby body. Ciara even put her cleavage on full display in a selfie she posted on her Instagram page on Aug. 11. “Your Host.. #RevlonXBeautycon Luncheon. @Revlon,” she captioned the shot, leading us to believe she was at some sort of event for Revlon on Friday. Ciara didn’t say anything more, but as soon as the pic was posted, her fans started flooding the comments section with words like “stunning” and “perfect.”

Interestingly, Ciara may already be pregnant with baby No. 2, as Media Takeout claims the singer has another bun in the oven. The site not only claims Ciara is eager to expand her family with husband Russell Wilson, 28, but they also say she’s six weeks along, according to a “ROCK SOLID SOURCE”. The outlet also shared a recent photo of Ciara visiting Russell at NFL training camp on July 31, and in the pic, she’s wearing a loose-fitted black T-shirt dress. Could she be hiding a baby bump? Only time will tell. Click here to see pics of sweet PDA moments between Ciara and Russell.

Ciara hasn’t yet responded to the rumor, but if she’s pregnant in the selfie she just posted on Friday, Aug. 11, then we need to know her secrets because she looks fabulous!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Ciara’s new selfie? Doesn’t she look amazing? Tell us how you feel below!