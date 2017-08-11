Lena Dunham & More Stars Support Taylor Swift’s Fight For ‘Women’s Safety’ In Lawsuit

After Taylor Swift’s powerful testimony during her alleged groping lawsuit, her fellow stars – like Jaime King and Lena Dunham – sent love and support, saying she was ‘powerful’ and ‘f*cking BRAVE.’

Taylor Swift, 27, took the stand on Aug. 10, testifying against David Mueller, 55, the former radio DJ she accused of groping her during a meet-and-greet in 2013. Though David was the one who first sued her, claiming he was innocent and her accusation cost him his job. Taylor countersued, and during her testimony, she refused to back down. “I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” she said. “I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn’t.” It’s lines like this which had Taylor’s famous friends, like Lena Dunham, 31, shouting in praise.

“Proud of [Taylor] for her fierce and cutting testimony,” Lena tweeted on Aug. 11, “and her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful.” Tay’s bestie Jaime King, 38, said that Taylor was “F*CKING BRAVE. ALL deserve justice – to be heard, honored and respected. No matter [what] race, creed, socioeconomic status [and] gender.” Nelly Furtado, 38, a musician just like Taylor, saying that she was also in “several meet n’ greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines.” She thanked Taylor for “fighting [for] women’s safety in the workplace.

Other people cheered on Taylor for standing up for herself. While some were glad that Taylor “ended Mueller and his team,” others pointed out that she was setting an example for women everywhere. “It is SO important for sexual assault victims to be confident and stand up for what they KNOW happened.”

Taylor was a force of nature on the stand – “Your client could have taken a normal photo with me.” “This is a photo of his hand up my dress on my ass. I’ve never said anything different.” “My ass is located on the back of my body. My skirt is lifted in that photo.” – but it was harder than it looked. “She felt like she was on the stand forever,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They were going around…trying to paint her as a liar and the bad guy, but she kept repeating the truth.” Well, Taylor did all she could. Now, it’s up for the jury to decide.

