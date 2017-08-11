Bernice Burgos Shares Racy Bikini Pic From Crop Over In Throwback — Hotter Than Rihanna?

Watch out, Rihanna! Bernice Burgos is coming for the Queen of Crop Over title in this super sexy throwback pic that reveals she, too, has dressed for the colorful fest!

Bernice Burgos, 37, may not have attended Crop Over Festival in 2017, but she just revealed she’s been there in the past. The seductive model just posted a racy “throwback” photo of herself posing in a full head-to-toe bikini outfit at a previous year’s carnival. Not only was she decked out with a full feather dress behind her, but her barely there bikini revealed almost every inch of her body. The bikini top went around her boobs so they were on full display, with tiny pieces of fabric coming up from underneath to cover her nipples. Thank goodness for double sided tape, huh? Beads were also draped around her neck, resting comfortably in between her cleavage.

As for the bottom, her tiny waist was bare as the thin but colorful bikini fabric went up over her hips exposing her entire thigh. We can’t see the back, but we’re sure you can see plenty of her behind in what appears to be a thong-like bottom piece. Bernice also wore a matching headband with her hair in a ponytail, and decorative covers on her lower legs. However, Bernice was very smart in wearing plain white sneakers for comfort. While sneakers may not be your typical go-to when wearing such a daring costume as the one Bernice has on, we have to give her kudos for making sure her feet were comfortable. Heels can be sexy, too, but they are just the worst after you’ve worn them for far too long.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Bernice’s sexy look for Crop Over? Do YOU think she looks better than Rihanna did in 2017? Comment below, let us know!