I see London, I see France, I see Bella Thorne’s… nipple? The sexy topless star flashed MAJOR skin while spray painting an old pair of jeans in her yard under the scorching LA sunshine.

The weather in LA is certainly hot, but Bella Thorne‘s topless picture is even hotter! Trying to beat the heat, the 19-year old Famous In Love actress went completely topless in her yard as she gave an old pair of boring blue jeans a serious makeover — Bella style! To match her vibrant hair, she spray painted her pants a reddish pink and later added streaks of yellow and black paint for some additional stand-out details. Talk about a fun day of arts and crafts! But enough about that, let’s talk about the fact that you can actually see her bare nipple!

Arching her back toward the camera, the former Disney star gave a little peek-a-boo at the goods. Naked breast, naked nipple. Bella also showed off her signature septum piercing and an impressive beaded bracelet collection on her right wrist. Let’s arrange a bet, how long do you think it will take for new boyfriend Blackbear to comment on her picture? The “Do Re Mi” singer has a habit of gushing over his girl’s sexiest Instagram posts, leaving a trail of compliments and heart-eyed emijos all over her page. They’re definitely emerging as Hollywood’s cutest couple right now. So long, Scott Disick!

And speaking of the party boy, is there even a slight chance that he’ll ever hook up with Bella again? Don’t count on it. “She’s made it clear to him that she has moved on and refuses to be used as a revenge hookup,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bella has fun with Scott and looks forward to always being his friend but she has moved on from anything possibly romantic with him.”

