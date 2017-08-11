20 Epic BSB Photos From 1997 To Today To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Backstreet’s Back’

Twenty years ago, BSB dropped their second album, ‘Backstreet’s Back,’ which would go on to be known as a staple in pop music history. So, how better to celebrate than to click through 20 photos of them from 1997 to 2017?

We’ve seen it all when it comes to the Backstreet Boys. There’s AJ McLean‘s white blonde hair and tiny shades, Nick Carter‘s center part, Brian Littrell‘s corduroys, Howie Dorough‘s slick back ‘do, and Kevin Richardson‘s long locks. On August 11, 1997, they dropped their second album, Backstreet’s Back. You may remember the cover of the album without that title but just their names; on August 12, they combined songs from Backstreets Back and their first album and released the album in the US only.

Of course the biggest hit from the album was “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” as it also featured one of the best music videos in their history, but it was one of many. “As Long As You Love Me,” “All I Have To Give,” “Hey, Mr. DJ,” “If You Want It To Be Good Girl,” are a few more — but fans knew every single one.

So, in honor of the album that shaped most of our childhoods, we’ve put together a gallery of twenty photos from over the years. You’ll see that the days where Kevin was not part of the band have been omitted as we like to pretend he never left. From their days visiting the Great Wall of China, to hanging backstage with Destiny’s Child and Lionel Richie (yes, there are photos of these occurrences), we’ve found some of our favorite BSB moments. The outfits, hairstyles, facial expressions are all questionable but one thing is clear: we still love BSB today, more than we ever thought we could. They’ve come a long way — and we hope they still have a long road ahead. Click through our gallery now to see all 20 photos from 1997 to today!

HollywoodLifers, which BSB look was your favorite?